Jury sworn in for murder trial of north Kerry farmer

A jury has been sworn in for the murder trial of a north Kerry dairy farmer.

The case is being heard before the Central Criminal Court which is sitting in Tralee courthouse.

Dressed in a dark suit, 63-year-old Michael Ferris of Rattoo, Ballyduff today pleaded not guilty to the murder of John Anthony O’Mahony of Ardoughter, Ballyduff.





The court heard, the prosecution alleges the dairy farmer murdered the 74-year-old on the public road leading to Rattoo round tower around 8am on April 4th 2017.

A jury of seven men and five women have been sworn in to hear the case.

Ms. Justice Carmel Stewart advised the jury to pay little to no attention to media coverage and warned them not to discuss the case with anyone or do any research on it for the duration of the trial.

It’s expected the case will last for two weeks and will hear from family members of both the accused and the deceased, neighbours, Gardai and medical experts.

The trial will open tomorrow morning at 11am.