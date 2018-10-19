Jury to resume deliberations in North Kerry murder trial

The jury in the north Kerry murder trial will resume their deliberations this morning.

63-year-old Michael Ferris of Rattoo, Ballyduff has pleaded not guilty to the murder of John Anthony O’Mahony of Ardoughter, Ballyduff on April 4th 2017.

It is alleged Mr Ferris, a dairy farmer, intentionally rammed the 73-year-old tillage farmer’s car multiple times with the prongs of a teleporter causing him catastrophic injuries, due to deceased man’s use of a crow banger.





Ms Justice Carmel Stewart told the seven men and five women there will be two verdicts open to them – guilty of murder or not guilty of murder by reason of manslaughter.

The jury yesterday spent one hour and six minutes considering their verdict before being sent home for the evening.