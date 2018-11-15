Jury due to begin deliberations in trial of grandfather accused of assaulting another grandfather in Kerry town

The jury is due to begin its deliberations this morning in the trial of a grandfather accused of assaulting another grandfather in a Kerry town.

The accused had pleaded not guilty to one count of assault causing harm, arising from an incident which allegedly occurred on the 25th December, 2016.

Tralee Circuit Court heard that the accused and the complainant met on Christmas Day to facilitate the transfer of a child, in line with an access order.





The complainant claimed he was struck, while the accused said any injuries incurred were due to falling against the sill of a car door.

In closing speeches, prosecutor Tom Rice told the jury the accused’s explanation of events is in line with someone trying to evade conviction, and that the accused’s actions were not done in self-defence, but in anger.

Defending barrister Richard Liston said inconsistencies in witness statements prove their accounts as unreliable, and that the complainant’s words cannot be taken as gospel.

Judge Tom O’Donnell is due to give his charge to the jury this morning in Tralee Circuit Court, after which they are due to begin their deliberations.