Jury discharged in trial of former garda accused of possessing child pornography in Tralee

The jury has been discharged in the trial of a former garda accused of possessing child pornography in Tralee.

John McHugh of 6 Ard Na Lí, Tralee was charged with having knowingly had in his possession child pornography, which was electronically stored, on dates unknown between 3rd August, 2006 and 28th May, 2009.

66-year-old John McHugh, a former garda, had denied the single charge.

A lengthy legal argument was conducted in the court last evening and this morning without the jury being present.

Legal argument is a common occurrence in criminal trials.

Following this, the jury of seven men and five women was discharged in Tralee Circuit Court by Judge Tom O’Donnell.

This is the second time the jury was discharged in this trial.

The case will go back into the callover list for later this term.