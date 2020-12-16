Junior Minister to seek clarity on carers in vaccine programme

A junior minister says he will get clarification as to whether carers will be included in the first groups to get the COVID vaccine.

The government has published its plan for how 14.6 million doses will be administered.

The three phases will begin with those who are vulnerable and frontline healthcare workers with plans for mass vaccination centres.

Minister of State with responsibility for Public Health, Frank Feighan, says the vaccine isn’t a silver bullet and is urging people to continue to follow the public health guidelines.

He says the will seek clarity in relation to carers: