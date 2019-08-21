Junior Minister says no-deal Brexit is odds-on at this stage

The Minister of State for Food and Forestry says a no-deal Brexit is odds on at this stage.

Deputy Andrew Doyle is visiting the county today to launch the Kerry Forest Connections Project in Lyreacrompane.

The initiative aims to get more people of all ages using and enjoying forestry plantations.

The Junior Minister says due to the new stance on Brexit in the UK Ireland’s position is in jeopardy especially the agri-food sector, which relies heavily on that export market.

Deputy Doyle says to date Ireland has had absolute solidarity across the EU on its position on Brexit but a no-deal scenario looks likely at this point: