Junior Minister says lowest possible VAT rate needed for tourism industry

Minister of State for Tourism and Sport, Brendan Griffin TD, visited a number of locations along the Wild Atlantic Way route in Kerry that will undergo major improvement works as part of Fáilte Ireland’s Wild Atlantic Way Congestion and Visitor Management Project. The 50km stretch of the route is set to undergo infrastructural improvements at six key locations from Milltown Bridge to Clogher Head, taking in Slea Head Drive, Fahan Group Beehive Huts, Coumeenoole Beach and Ceann Sleibhe. The proposed works will improve public safety measures and alleviate traffic congestion and will include upgraded car parking and visitor facilities and additional signage. Funded by the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund as part of Project Ireland 2040, this Fáilte Ireland project, in partnership with Kerry County Council, will ensure the sustainable development of the tourism industry in the region.Photo:Valerie O’Sullivan/FREE PICS***

The Minister of State for Tourism believes the lowest possible VAT rate needs to be introduced for the sector.

Junior Minister and Kerry Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin thinks the Government needs to do as much as it can to relieve pressure on struggling businesses.

He says the Irish Government trying to get as much funding as possible under the new EU €750 billion grant aid package for businesses affected by COVID-19.

Minister Griffin says a reduction to a 9% VAT rate for the hospitality sector might not be enough to help businesses to survive now and thrive in the future:

 

 

