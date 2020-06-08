Junior Minister says lowest possible VAT rate needed for tourism industry

The Minister of State for Tourism believes the lowest possible VAT rate needs to be introduced for the sector.

Junior Minister and Kerry Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin thinks the Government needs to do as much as it can to relieve pressure on struggling businesses.

He says the Irish Government trying to get as much funding as possible under the new EU €750 billion grant aid package for businesses affected by COVID-19.

Minister Griffin says a reduction to a 9% VAT rate for the hospitality sector might not be enough to help businesses to survive now and thrive in the future: