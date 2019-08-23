Junior Minister says achievements of beef roundtable talks are significant

The Junior Agriculture Minister says what has been achieved with roundtable talks with all stakeholders in the beef sector is significant.

Andrew Doyle, who is a suckler farmer himself, says its understandable farmers are disappointed that price couldn’t form part of the discussions.

The Minister of State for Food, Forestry and Horticulture says there is a need to build on the progress made with the development of producer groups that can better negotiate price.

Deputy Doyle also says transparency must be pursued and the largest beef consumers such as McDonalds must be met to discuss price.

He told Agritime there has traditionally been an adversarial relationship between the meat industry and producers: