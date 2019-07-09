Junior Minister to officially launch south Kerry Gaeltacht action plan

An action plan and report for the south Kerry Gaeltacht region will be officially launched later this month.

In 2017, a national interagency taskforce was launched to address the significant decline in the population of the Uíbh Ráthach Gaeltacht; it has fallen by 40% since the 1950’s.

It is aiming to revitalise the area in order to attract enterprise and investment.

The report was finalised in January with over 130 actions being outlined and a plan for the coming three years.

On July 22nd, Government Chief Whip and Minister of State for Gaeilge, Gaeltacht and the island, Seán Kyne will officially launch the report and action plan.