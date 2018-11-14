Junior Minister Griffin says Brexiteers inciting unionists in bid to build opposition to deal

Kerry’s Junior Minister says it’s very irresponsible for Brexiteers to incite the unionist community in an effort to build up opposition to the proposed Brexit deal.

Brendan Griffin says people are speaking in a vacuum until details of the 400-page text become clear.

The Fine Gael TD says the deal is a positive step forward, however, there is a huge battle ahead for British Prime Minister Teresa May.





Minister Griffin says he understands the ideological position of unionists but says there are already special provisions for Northern Ireland following the Good Friday Agreement.

He says one of the main objectives is to make sure we don’t return to having a border on the island of Ireland: