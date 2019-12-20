Junior Minister Griffin says Aviva Stadium stake could form part of FAI solution in the future

The Junior Minister for Sport says the FAI’s stake in the Aviva Stadium could, in the future, form part of the solution to the organisation’s debts.

Brendan Griffin says he’s making every effort to find a successful resolution to the FAI crisis.

This week, the government rejected the Football Association of Ireland’s request for an 18 million euro rescue package.

The FAI and the IRFU have a joint venture which owns and controls the Aviva Stadium.

The IRFU has ruled out taking over the FAI’s 29 million euro debt on the stadium in return for the soccer body’s stake.

Minister of State at the Department of Sport, Fine Gael Kerry TD Brendan Griffin wouldn’t be drawn on whether the government had ruled out taking over the FAI’s stake in the Aviva Stadium.

He says at this time, the overall picture facing the FAI needs to be looked at, and the Aviva Stadium debt formed only part of the problem.

However, Brendan Griffin says the FAI’s stake in the Aviva might be part of the solution in the future.

He says his priorities in the crisis are soccer players at every level, volunteers, staff and supporters.

Regarding fears for the League of Ireland if the FAI were to collapse, Junior Minister Griffin rejected criticism when he said he didn’t know if it’s a prerequisite to have a domestic league in order to have an international team.