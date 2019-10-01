Junior Minister Griffin meeting greyhound industry reps tonight

Junior Tourism and Sports Minister, Kerry TD, Brendan Griffin is meeting with representatives of the greyhound racing industry in London tonight.

It comes after his senior minister, Shane Ross, raised concerns about state tourism bodies promoting greyhound racing.

Following this, Fáilte Ireland and Tourism Ireland told the Irish Greyhound Board that they wouldn’t feature the sport in any tourism marketing campaigns at home or abroad.

In a statement, Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport, Brendan Griffin says he hopes to discuss with representatives of the greyhound racing industry how Tourism Ireland and Fáilte Ireland can support their endeavours into the future.

The Fine Gael TD from Keel says he’ll continue to liaise with the Agriculture Minister, Michael Creed, in hopeful anticipation of positive updates regarding welfare concerns surrounding greyhound racing.

Brendan Griffin believes there’s an opportunity to enhance the industry’s pace within tourism promotion once, he says, necessary steps are taken.

His senior minister Shane Ross raised concerns with the tourism bodies about promoting the sport after an RTÉ documentary reported that the greyhound industry was killing 6,000 dogs annually.

The Irish Greyhound Board says it’s shocked by the tourism bodies’ decision not to promote the sport.

It says significant progress continues to be made in the area of animal welfare and that the well-being of the racing greyhound remains at its core.