Junior Browne, Dingle and late of Main St., Castleisland.

Reposing at his sister Clare’s house on the Limerick Road, Castlesisland this evening (Wed Aug 7th) from 4pm to 7pm.  Removal at 7pm to Castleisland Parish Church.  Requiem mass will take place on Thursday at 11am.  Burial afterwards in Kilbanivane Cemetery, Castleisland.  Family flowers only. Donations to Dingle Community Hospital.

