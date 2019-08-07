Junior Browne, Dingle and late of Main St., Castleisland.

Reposing at his sister Clare’s house on the Limerick Road, Castlesisland this evening (Wed Aug 7th) from 4pm to 7pm. Removal at 7pm to Castleisland Parish Church. Requiem mass will take place on Thursday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kilbanivane Cemetery, Castleisland. Family flowers only. Donations to Dingle Community Hospital.
Lunchtime Sports Update
GAELIC GAMESThe G-A-A's Director of Communications Alan Milton says there's 'learnings to be taken' from the yesterday's ticketing issues ahead of this weekend's...
No criminal charges to be brought against former Minister Pat Carey
Former Fianna Fail Minister Pat Carey will not face any criminal charges in relation to an allegation of sexual abuse that came to light...
Wednesday Local GAA Fixtures/Results
RESULTSAcorn Life U21 Football Championship Round 1 (first team at home) South Kerry 2-10 -vs- 2-13 St.Kierans GAA Club East Kerry 3-17 -vs- 1-8 Mid Kerry Board Kerins...
Seamus Stretton, Cappaghs, Cahersiveen.
Waking at Daly's Funeral Home, Cahersiveen this evening (Wed Aug 7th) from 7pm to 9pm. Remains arriving at 10.30am on Thursday morning to the...
10,600 patients waiting for appointments at UHK
There are 10,600 people on waiting lists for appointments for treatment at University Hospital Kerry. That's according to figures from the National Treatment Purchase Fund...
Morning Sports Update
GAELIC GAMESThe GAA will be placing more tickets on general sale today for Dublin and Mayo’s All Ireland senior football semi-final.The Association don't...