Rainfall in Kerry was below average in June.

That’s according to monthly data published by Met Eireann for Valentia Observatory.

It shows that 58 millimetres of rain fell last month, which is up from 39 millimetres in June 2018 but is still below the monthly average of 95 millimetres.

June was the warmest month of the year in Kerry so far with an average temperature of 14.5 degrees; this is below the average for the month of 15.3 degrees.