Jump in demand for help from housing charity in Kerry

There’s been a jump in the number of cases the housing charity Threshold is dealing with in Kerry.

The not-for-profit organisation aims to secure a right to housing, particularly for households experiencing poverty and exclusion.

Threshold says the number of new cases it’s dealt with in Kerry so far this year is 43% of the total number seen in the county for the whole of last year.

The organisation has had with 101 new cases in Kerry in the first four months of this year.

This represents 244 people, and refers only to new cases and doesn’t include existing users of the service.

Nationally the amount of new cases Threshold is dealing with has increased by 28% since the pandemic began.

