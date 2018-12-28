July was warmest month of 2018 in Kerry

July was the warmest month of 2018 in Kerry.
Met Eireann says the average temperature recorded at Valentia Observatory was 16 degrees.
The coldest month was February when the mercury reached just 3.6 degrees.
Overall, the average temperature for the year was 9.8 degrees which is slightly colder than 2017.
