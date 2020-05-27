July citizenship ceremonies due to take place in Killarney postponed

Citizenship ceremonies due to take place in Killarney in July have been postponed due to COVID-19.

Gleneagle Group CEO Patrick O’Donoghue says the ceremonies will take place at the INEC again once it’s safe to do so, and all guidelines including social distancing will be adhered to.

The last citizenship ceremonies took place there in early March, when over 5,000 people became Irish citizens.

Figures from the Department of Justice published in today’s Irish Times states that more than 3,600 people have been waiting for over two years for their citizenship to be processed.