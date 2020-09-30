Julia Breen nee Clifford of Caunknuheda, Glencar

A private family funeral will take place for Julia Breen nee Clifford with her Requiem Mass in St Stephen’s Church, Glencar on Friday at 11am burial

afterward in Incharue Cemetery, Glencar

Family flowers only please

Donations, if desired to University Hospital Kerry

Sadly missed by her loving sons and daughters Hannah, Patrick, Eileen, Julie, Andy & Chris, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours & friends.

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 50 people, immediate family and close friends, may attend funeral services or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

