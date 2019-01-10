Judy Leahy née Healy, Abbeylands, Ardfert.

Reposing at her residence in Abbeylands, Ardfert tomorrow Friday (Jan 11th) from 5pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving to St. Brendan’s Church, Ardfert on Saturday morning for requiem mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in The Abbey New Cemetery, Ardfert. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland – Kerry Branch c/o the Gleasure Funeral Home.