Judy Baily née Healy, Connolly Park, Tralee and formerly of Michel’s Avenue

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at McElligott’s Funeral Home Tralee on Wednesday evening from 5:00pm to 7:00pm. Removal at 7:00pm to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Parish Church. Requiem Mass will take place on Thursday at 2:00pm. Burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR