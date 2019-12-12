Judicial review sought on derogations relating to Kerry Slug and Lesser Horseshoe Bat

A judicial review is being sought by an environmentalist on licences granted to Kerry County Council as part of the proposed South Kerry Greenway.

Peter Sweetman lodged the proceedings against the Minister for Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht in the High Court.

This relates to derogations from the Habitats Directive granted to the council in respect of the lesser horseshoe bat and the Kerry slug.

Kerry County Council and An Bord Pleanala are listed as notice parties.

The case will return before the High Court in the spring.