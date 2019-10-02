Judging underway in Kerry for Bank of Ireland’s National Enterprise Town Awards

The judging panel for the 2019 Bank of Ireland National Enterprise Town Awards is visiting Kerry today.

Kenmare is competing against towns from across the country that have been nominated by local authorities and their Local Enterprise Offices or recommended by the public.

The judging process will cover a range of areas including local enterprise initiatives, attractiveness of the town, enterprise partnerships, overall community support, as well as efforts to foster better inclusion and diversity.

A total prize fund of €200,000 will be shared by 40 towns and the winners will be announced at a ceremony in Kilkenny on December 5th.