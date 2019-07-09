Judges due in Listowel this month for Entente Florale

The manager of the Listowel Municipal District is appealing to businesses in Listowel to ensure they are in full bloom over the coming weeks.

Joan McCarthy was speaking ahead of the arrival of the judges in the Entente Florale competition on July 24th.

Listowel was chosen to represent Ireland in the international competition following the town claiming the title of Ireland’s Tidiest Town last year.

The Entente Floral is a European-wide competition, which aims to foster a better quality of life for urban dwellers, by enhancing their horticulture, tourism and environment.

It encourages people to beautify their towns using flowers and shrubs, as well as developing and maintaining green spaces.

Judges will carry out a walking trail around the town from 9am to 4pm on July 25th.