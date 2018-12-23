Judge warns Kerry hotel that breaches of fire safety undertakings would be jailable

A judge has warned a Kerry hotel that any breaches of fire safety undertakings would be jailable.

Judge Angela Condon was speaking at special sitting of Tralee District Court where the owners of the Listowel Arms Hotel had appealed a closure notice issued by Kerry County Council.

The notice related to alleged serious fire breaches.

Judge Condon allowed the hotel to reopen subject to undertakings being given by the owners.

The hotel must provide evidence to the council that it’s complying with these undertakings.

Treasa Murphy reports from Tralee District Court.

Listowel Arms Hotel closed yesterday after Kerry County Council’s chief fire officer had issued a closure notice under the Fire Services Act, which, when issued, orders the immediate closure of a premises.

The appeal by the hotel owners was the subject of a special sitting of Tralee District Court this afternoon.

Judge Angela Condon requested both parties to discuss matters and following talks, the owners of the hotel agreed to a number of undertakings which would allow the notice order be suspended.

The case will be heard again at Listowel District Court on February 7th.

The owner of the Listowel Arms Hotel, Kevin O’Callaghan, promised that he would comply with the undertakings requested by Kerry County Council.

He gave a commitment that no candles or naked flames would be permitted in the hotel and that three members of staff would monitor corridors between 11pm and 7am.

Mr O’Callaghan also gave an undertaking that no new accommodation bookings would be taken with the exception of a number of rooms and that a fire safety manager will be appointed.

Other undertakings included that residents would be given fire safety advice specific to their particular rooms and access areas out of the function room must be cleared, with immediate effect for the hotel’s old kitchen.

Judge Condon warned Mr O’Callaghan and the hotel’s newly appointed fire safety manager Brendan Harty that breaches of undertakings would be jailable.

Speaking after the hearing, Kerry County Council’s director of services, John Breen said a number of fire safety issues had been raised last September but that the hotel had not attended to these.

He said the council’s chief fire officer had issued the notice to Listowel Arms Hotel because he deemed there to be an immediate and substantial danger.