Judge orders Killarney man to stay out of the county

A judge has ordered a Killarney man to stay out of the county.

That was one of the conditions imposed by Judge David Waters in Killarney District Court, during a bail application by Daniel O’Brien, who currently resides in Piercetown, Newbridge, County Kildare.

The accused is charged with making a threat to kill.

34-year-old Daniel O’Brien is charged with making a threat to Margaret Avanzo to kill or cause serious harm to Patrick O’Brien, otherwise known as ‘Sexy’ – as per court documents.

It’s alleged he made the threats in Ballyspillane on the 22nd December, 2019.

Yesterday, during a bail application, his solicitor Padraig O’Connell said Mr O’Brien was living outside the county.

Judge David Waters granted bail, subject to the following conditions: that he reside in Kildare; adhere to an overnight curfew; sign on twice weekly; have no contact with potential witnesses and to notify gardaí in advance of a change of address.

Additionally, he said Mr O’Brien must remain outside Kerry, save for court appearances and legal consultations.

He granted bail to the accused and ordered him to reappear on the 3rd March, when it’s expected DPP directions will be available.