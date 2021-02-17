Joy in Killarney as over 85s start receiving their first vaccine doses

A GP has described being part of the team, that today administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to over 85s in Killarney, as being the best day of her career.

Sixty-six senior citizens received their first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at the Deenagh Torc GP practice in Killarney.

James and Elizabeth Atkinson from Ballyhar, who are both aged 90 and who have been married for 67 years, were among those who received their first jab today.

Dr Eleanor Johnson is part of the vaccination team.

Fifty-four people, who are over 85, are due to be vaccinated at the Deenagh Torc practice in Killarney tomorrow.

Dr Johnson says the atmosphere was joyful and moving as people arrived in the clinic today for their first jabs.