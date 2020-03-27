A private funeral will take place and a memorial mass will take place at a later date. Donations if desired to the Kerry Hospice Foundation c/o the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.
KerrySciTech Showcase Podcast – March 26th, 2020 – John Prendergast and Sean Jones
Learn about the science, technology and engineering companies on your doorstep as Mary Mullins profiles a KerrySciTech member company each Thursday on In Business.John...
Call from the Dáil – March 27th, 2020
Michael O’Regan discusses government formation, the emergency COVID-19 legislation and the Seanad elections.
Kerry TD claims some employers not acting in responsible manner
A Kerry TD claims some employers aren't acting in a responsible manner.Sinn Féin's Pa Daly says complaints to the party's office include non-essential retailers...
People going to Kerry beaches told to practice physical distancing
People visiting beaches in Kerry during the current spell of good weather are being told to practice physical distancing.Kerry County Council is reminding the...
K-FEST 20/20 cancelled
A south Kerry festival due to take place over the June Bank Holiday has been cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.Organisers of K-FEST 20/20...
Evening Sports Update
SOCCERStoke have fined James McClean two weeks wages over an inappropriate social media post.He's apologised for causing offence and has agreed to delete his...
Lunchtime Sports Update
The Camogie Association has extended its current suspension until the 19th of April at the earliest.Earlier this week, the GAA instructed all clubs to...
Morning Sports Update
OLYMPICSIrish gymnast Rhys McClenaghan has been dealing with the news that his Olympic dream will have to wait.The Tokyo Summer Games were postponed this...