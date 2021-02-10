Josephine (Josie) O’ Hara née Barrett

Chapel Road, Ballyheigue and formerly of Glendahalan, Ballyheigue.

A private family funeral will take place for Josie with Requiem Mass being livestreamed on the Ballyheigue Diocese of Kerry website on Friday at 12.00 Noon in St. Mary’s Church Ballyheigue followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

If you would like to pay your respect, Josie’s funeral cortege will depart the church after 12 0′ Clock Mass via the Mountway through the village to St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Enquiries to Casey’s Undertakers Causeway.

