Josephine (Jose) Flavin (nee O’ Connor), Glensillagh and Carhoonakilla, Tarbert and late of Ballyline, Ballylongford and New York.

Jose died peacefully at Lystoll Nursing Home, Listowel on March 1st 2021. Josephine (Jose)(predeceased by her husband Batt). Deeply regretted by her loving sons Dennis, John-Joe and Barth, brothers Paddy (Ballyline) and Tom (NewYork), daughters-in-law Geraldine, Esther and Sinéad, grandchildren Gerard, Andrew, Ian, Sophie, Rebecca and Ava, Andrew’s wife Breda and Ian’s partner Colleen, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

A private Requiem Mass will be celebrated for Jose on Wednesday at 11am in St. Mary’s Church, Tarbert.

Interment immediately afterwards at Kilnaughtin Cemetery, Tarbert.

Jose’s Funeral Mass will be streamed live on www.stmarystarbert.com

