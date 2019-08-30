Josephine ‘Jo’ Griffin née O’Connell, College Park, Corbally, Limerick and late of Ballyhenniessy, Lixnaw.

Reposing today (Fri Aug 30th) at Cross’s funeral home, Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick from 4.30pm to 6.00pm with removal to St Mary’s Church, Athlunkard Street, Limerick.  Requiem Mass will take place on Saturday at 10 am with burial afterwards to Mt St Oliver Cemetery.

