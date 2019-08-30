Josephine ‘Jo’ Griffin née O’Connell, College Park, Corbally, Limerick and late of Ballyhenniessy, Lixnaw.

Reposing today (Fri Aug 30th) at Cross’s funeral home, Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick from 4.30pm to 6.00pm with removal to St Mary’s Church, Athlunkard Street, Limerick. Requiem Mass will take place on Saturday at 10 am with burial afterwards to Mt St Oliver Cemetery.
Latest News
Comfort for Chemo Terrace Talk Fundraiser – August 29th, 2019
A special Terrace Talk held in the Rose Hotel Tralee to raise funds for Comfort for Chemo. On the show is a packed lineup...
Kerry Scitech Podcast – August 29th, 2019
Learn about the science, technology and engineering companies on your doorstep as Mary Mullins profiles a KerrySciTech member company each Thursday on In Business. Maria...
In Business – August 29th
This week Mary Mullins spoke to Deirdre and Cliff Fee Hear about Medical Mobility’s expansion into online platform Mobility; the KerrySciTech Showcase featured Maria...
Kerry: the Age of Piracy and Smuggling – August 28th
In today's In Conversation Joe McGill plays the documentary he created with Connie Broderick "Kerry: the Age of Piracy and Smuggling", all about piracy...
Agritime – August 29th, 2019
Aisling O'Brien speaks with the Kerry Chair of the Beef Plan Movement, she has prices from factories and marts, all you need to know...
Latest Sports
Daly Wins County Time Trial Championship
The County Time Trial Championship was won by Cormac Daly of Tralee, taking the title in 25.18.13.Second was Cathal Moynihan, also of Tralee, with...
Friday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
County Minor Football League And Kellihers Toyota Tralee Central Region Minor Football Division 3 Final Annascaul/Lispole 5-10 Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe 4-12 East Region Minor Football League Sponsored by Talter...
St.Kieran’s Victorious In County Senior Football Qualifier
St.Kieran’s have won the Garvey’s SuperValu County Senior Football Championship qualifier.They defeated Feale Rangers by 2-11 to 8 points.Kieran’s trailed by 6 points...