Josephine Henry (née Scully), Upper William Street, Listowel.

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel on Monday (March, 18th), from 4.30pm – 7pm, followed by removal at 7pm to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in St. John Paul 11 Cemetery, Ballybunion Road, Listowel. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Strange Boat Donor Foundation, c/o The Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel. House Private please.
Latest News
Kerry man claims gold at Special Olympics
A Kerry man has claimed gold at the Special Olympics in Abu Dhabi.Castleisland's Gary O Sullivan was victorious at the summer leg of the...
Dr. Crokes Defeated In The AIB All-Ireland Senior Club Football Championship Final.
Dr Crokes have been beaten by Corofin in the AIB All Ireland Senior Club Football Final on a scoreline of 2-16 to 0-10.As predicted...
Evening Sports Update
Corofin of Galway are the All Ireland Club Football champions.They have beaten Doctor Crokes of Kerry at Croke Park by 2-16 to 10...
Craig Breen And Killarney’s Paul Nagle Win The West Cork Rally in Clonakilty
Waterford's Craig Breen and Killarney's Paul Nagle have won the West Cork Rally in Clonakilty.The pair had just over 20 seconds to spare...
Latest Sports
