Josephine Henry (née Scully), Upper William Street, Listowel.

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel on Monday (March, 18th), from 4.30pm – 7pm, followed by removal at 7pm to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in St. John Paul 11 Cemetery, Ballybunion Road, Listowel. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Strange Boat Donor Foundation, c/o The Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel. House Private please.