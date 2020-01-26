Funeral arriving at St. Dorarca & St. Teresa’s Church, Chapeltown Valentia Island this (Sunday) evening (Jan 26th), at 7pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday (Jan 27th), in the Daniel O’Connell Church, Cahersiveen at 11am. Followed by private cremation.
Latest News
Sunday Local Basketball Fixtures and Results
ResultsKERRY AIRPORT WOMENS DIVISION 2: Kenmare Kestrels 36, St Brendans BC 50,KERRY AIRPORT U18 D2 BOYS SHIELD : Tralee Tigers BC 52, St...
Sunday Local GAA Fixtures and Results
East Kerry Super League, Sponsored by Frank Doran Safeguard Securitty.Division 1 B Listry v Kenmare at 12:30Division 2 Fossa v Firies at 12Also at 12, Division...
Liam Dowling Double In Shelbourne Park Last Night
It was double success for Liam Dowling of Tralee last night in Shelbourne Park as two of his dogs ran out victorious.Race 8, the...
Joseph Lynch, Caol, Valentia Island & Rathangan, Co. Kildare.
Funeral arriving at St. Dorarca & St. Teresa's Church, Chapeltown Valentia Island this (Sunday) evening (Jan 26th), at 7pm. Requiem Mass will take place...
Mary Christina Flahive, Tiduff, Ballyheigue, Tralee.
Reposing at Hartnett's Funeral Home, Ballyheigue on Monday (Jan 27th), from 5pm - 7 pm, followed by removal at 7pm to St. Mary's Church,...
