reposing at his home in Burnham on Sunday Evening from 3 to 6pm . Remains to arrive Monday morning to St. Mary’s Church, Dingle for 11.30 am Requiem Mass, funeral afterwards to St. Brendan’s Cemetery, Dingle.
36 patients on trolleys in UHK
36 patients are on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry today.The Irish Nurses and Midwives' Organisation says 455 people are waiting for beds in hospitals...
Sum of money lost between Oaklands Shop and Cluain Dara, Oakpark Tralee last night
Sum of money lost between Oaklands Shop and Cluain Dara, Oakpark Tralee last night – if found please phone 087 7498182
George Mc Niece, St. Brendan’s Park and formerly of Chapel Street, Tralee.
Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee this evening (Fri Feb 7th) from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Removal at 7.30pm to Our Lady & St....
Friday Local Soccer Fixtures & Results
World of Tiles 13 Premier Killarney Celtic defeated Tralee Dynamos 1-0 to move up to joint 2nd in the DivisionDenny Division 1A 7-00 Ballyheigue...
Friday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
Ladies Football Lynch Cup Championship Round 1 IT Tralee 3-11 DCU-Three 2-10Rory O' Connor Fresher Football Championship Round 1 IT Tralee...
Friday Local Basketball Fixtures & Results
Kerry Airport Kerry Area BoardMENS DIVISION 2 CUP: Glenbeigh Falcons v St Brendans BC, at 8:00WOMENS DIVISION 2: St Brendans BC v Gneeveguilla,...