Joseph ‘Joe’ O’Hara, Feans, Causeway and late of Dreenagh, Ballyheigue.

A private family funeral will take place for Joe with the requiem mass being live streamed on the https://www.dioceseofkerry.ie/parish/causeway-ballyduff/ on Wednesday at 11am from St. John’s Church, Causeway, followed by burial in Rahela Cemetery, Ballyduff.

