Joseph ‘Joe’ O’Hara, Feans, Causeway and late of Dreenagh, Ballyheigue.
A private family funeral will take place for Joe with the requiem mass being live streamed on the https://www.dioceseofkerry.ie/parish/causeway-ballyduff/ on Wednesday at 11am from St. John’s Church, Causeway, followed by burial in Rahela Cemetery, Ballyduff.
Deepest sympathy to O”Hara family on Joseph”s passing………….
Tommy and Josie James
Our deepest sympathy to all the oHara family and extended family on the sad loss of Joseph rip. Thinking of you all Mary . Patrick Kitterick. Huddersfield.
Our deepest sympathy to the ó hara family on the passing of there dad Joe may he rest in peace