Joseph ‘Joe’ Foley, Keelcoulaght, Killorglin.

Sadly missed by his brother Sean, sisters; Anna, Kitty, Siobhan & Mary, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & friends.

A Private Family Funeral will take place for Joe with Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning (Oct. 28th) in St. James’ Church, Killorglin at 10.30am which will be live streamed on:

www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/killorglin-st-james-church

Burial afterwards in Ardmoniel Cemetery, Killorglin.

