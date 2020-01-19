Joseph Flaherty, St. John’s Park and formerly Dawson’s Terrace, Tralee

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Monday from 4:15 pm to 6:15 pm with removal at 6:15 pm to St. John’s Church, Tralee. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday at 10 am. Inerment afterwards in Rath Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired to the National Council for the Blind in Kerry or care of The Gleasure Funeral Home,Tralee. House strictly private please.