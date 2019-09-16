Jose Neville nee Mulvihill, Ballymackessy, Ballylongford

reposing at Lynch’s Funeral Home, Main Street, Ballylongford on Tu4esday from 5.30pm with removal at 7pm to St. Michael of the Archangel Church, Ballylongford. Requiem mass on Wednesday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in Relig Mhichil Cemetery, Old School Road, Ballylongford (beside Grotto)
12 men convicted of dangerous driving following Killarney’s Rally of the Lakes
12 men have been convicted of dangerous driving following the Rally of the Lakes in Killarney.Eanna Fleming of Mountain Range Firies and Chris O'Sullivan...
Gardaí appeal for witnesses to ‘vicious’ broad daylight assault in Tralee town
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to two separate assaults which occurred in Tralee, one of which was described as particularly vicious.The first incident occurred...
Man who died following Castlegregory collision named locally
A man who died after he was struck by a car near Castlegregory has been named locally. John Rohan from Illauncaum, Castlegregory was walking at...
Caution urged about house callers
Homeowners in the county are being advised to be careful about callers to their doors.There have been reports of incidents in the Faha, Listry...
Kerry Golf News & Results
CastlegregoryLadies: Friday 13th and Sunday 15th September, 18 Hole Stableford, Kindly Sponsored by : Arkil Quarry, Lispole 1st Karen Tess...
KDL Fixtures Revealed
Wednesday 18th September 2019 Friendly Match 7-00 St Brendans Park v Castlemaine Utd , Venue Mounthawk Park . ...
Evening Sports Update
GAELIC GAMESThe GAA have outlined the two-tier Championship proposal they will put to a Special Congress next month.Provincial championships will continue in their current...