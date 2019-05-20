Jordan Lee announced as O’Donoghue Ring Hotel Group Hotels Ambassador

Jordan Lee of Killarney Valley AC has been announced as an O’Donoghue Ring Hotel Group Hotels Ambassador.

He is one of very few para athletes that have not only been ranked in the top few in the world in para athletics, but also in in able bodied athletics.

2018 was a breakthrough season for Jordan, culminating with his bronze medal in the European Para Athletics Championships in Germany.





The O’Donoghue Ring Hotel Group have bought recovery equipment for Jordan; the Normatec Recovery system helps him recover from flights and ensures his legs are fresh.

Gemma Ring of ODR hotels said that they were delighted to help Jordan in his training efforts.