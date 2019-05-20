Jordan Lee announced as O’Donoghue Ring Hotel Group Hotels Ambassador

By
radiokerrynews
-
A giant leap for Jordon Lee…The Inspiriational Killarney Teenager and newcomer to the High Jump Jordon Lee, who won a bronze at his first European Paralympics in Berlin. Jordan is a member of Killarney Valley AC and he is coached by Tomás Griffin, now a full-time athete and an ambassador for athletes. Jordon is one of very few Para Athletes that have not only been ranked in the top few in the World in Para Athletics, but also ranked in the top few Nationally in able bodied Athletics. Gemma Ring of the O’Donoghue Ring Hotel Group was delighted to help Jordon by purchasing vital equipment for Jordan, called ‘The Normatec Recovery system’, enabling Jordon to recover and perform faster for competition.Photo:Valerie O’Sullivan/FREE PIC***/Issued 20/05/2019

Jordan Lee of Killarney Valley AC has been announced as an O’Donoghue Ring Hotel Group Hotels Ambassador.

He is one of very few para athletes that have not only been ranked in the top few in the world in para athletics, but also in in able bodied athletics.

2018 was a breakthrough season for Jordan, culminating with his bronze medal in the European Para Athletics Championships in Germany.


The O’Donoghue Ring Hotel Group have bought recovery equipment for Jordan; the Normatec Recovery system helps him recover from flights and ensures his legs are fresh.

Gemma Ring of ODR hotels said that they were delighted to help Jordan in his training efforts.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR