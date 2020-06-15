Jones’ EUROSPAR Killorglin receive two awards for retailing excellence

Jones’ EUROSPAR Killorglin has received two awards for retailing excellence.

They were due to accept both a Customer First @ EUROSPAR award and a Top of the Tree accolade at a ceremony in March, but it was cancelled due to COVID-19.

Customer First is the retail operations standards programme implemented across all EUROSPAR stores, while the Top of the Tree is special recognition for outstanding retail practice.

Accepting the awards on behalf of Jones’ EUROSPAR Killorglin, Brian Jones says the awards let their customers know they’re leaders in their field, and they’re honoured with the recognition