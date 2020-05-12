Joint road safety appeal launched as silage season begins in Kerry

A joint road safety appeal is being made as silage cutting season gets underway in Kerry.

The Road Safety Authority and Irish Farmers’ Association are urging silage contractors that the roads are much busier with pedestrians and cyclists of all ages due to the COVID-19 restrictions.

Those driving farm machinery on rural roads are asked to cut back on their speed and to expect the unexpected.

Pedestrians and cyclists are also being reminded to abide by the rules of the road and to always assume they will encounter traffic despite the current restrictions.