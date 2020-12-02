Joint Committee on Tourism to discuss impact of COVID19 on tourism

The Joint Committee on Media, Tourism, Arts, Culture, Sport, and the Gaeltacht will discuss the impact of COVID-19 on tourism this afternoon (Wednesday, December 2nd).

The committee, which includes Kerry Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin, will meet with representatives of Fáilte Ireland and Tourism Ireland.

Paul Kelly and Jenny De Saulles from Fáilte Ireland and Niall Gibbons of Tourism Ireland will be discussing the matter with the committee.

Committee chair Deputy Niamh Smyth says they look forward to discussing strategies to help the sector recover, as it has been devastated by COVID-19.