Join us for a pre ladies day Bubbles & Brunch event at the Muckross Park Hotel this Thursday July 18th & support Enable Ireland.

Strict bail conditions including curfews for two Killarney women charged with violent assault
Two women have been remanded on bail on strict conditions which include curfews following a violent assault in Killarney.39-year-old Kathleen Harty of 61 Pinewood...
Almost a quarter of a million euro in CLÁR funding allocated to Kerry
Kerry projects are to receive almost a quarter of a million euro in funding as part of the CLÁR programme.This makes up 27% of...
Minister says Simon Harris acted as soon as he was aware of latest CervicalCheck...
The Finance Minister says the Health Minister acted as soon as he became aware of the latest controversy to hit CervicalCheck.It's been revealed that...
Parking Arrangements for Kerry-Mayo Game – July 12th, 2019
Sgt Dermot O’Connell from Killarney Garda Station outlined the parking arrangements in place for the match in Fitzgerald Stadium this Sunday.
KerrySciTech Podcast – July 11th, 2019
Learn about the science, technology and engineering companies on your doorstep as Mary Mullins profiles a KerrySciTech member company each Thursday on In Business....