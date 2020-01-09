Johnny Quaid – January 8th, 2020

On this week’s In Conversation, Joe McGill’s guest is Johnny Quaid from Athea Co. Limerick. Confined to a wheelchair following a back injury when he was 17 years old; Johnny as gone on to represent Ireland in the World Pool Championships and is a founding member of Tralee senior wheel chair basketball team; ‘Kingdom Wheelblasters’. He is currently pursuing a career in journalism and is attending the Kerry ETB/Radio Kerry course in media and journalism. Johnny will talk about his life to date and what the future holds.