Johnny O’Sullivan of Watford, England and formerly of Doughill, Kenmare

Private funeral will be held in Watford at a later date

Enquiries to Finnegan Funeral Directors Kenmare

Peacefully in Watford General Hospital, the sad passing occurred of Johnny. Loving husband of Sheila Kelleher, Gortlahard, Kilgarvan and loving father of Mairead and Rebecca. Very sadly missed and dearly loved by his family, brothers Donie and Patrick, sisters Margaret, Hannah, Eileen, Noramai, and Sheila, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces and his uncle Donie, extended family and friends. Predeceased by his mother Nora, father John and baby daughter Sheila.

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 25 people, immediate family and close friends, may attend funeral services or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

