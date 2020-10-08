Johnny Horgan of Knockanish, The Spa, Tralee

A private family funeral will take place for Johnny Horgan with the requiem Mass being celebrated at 10.30am on Saturday in the Church of the Purification, Churchill followed by interment in Réalt na Mara Cemetery, Churchill.

Beloved husband of May (Ahern), adored father of Michael, Madeleine, Shane, Carol Anne and the late baby Mary and dear brother of Tom, Gene, Helen (Mulhern), Joan, Joe, Eamonn and the late Mick.

Sadly, missed by his heartbroken family, his cherished grandchildren Evan, Justin, Muireann, Hazel, Oran, Faye, Colman, John and Colm, nephews, nieces, sons-in-law, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 50 people, immediate family and close friends, may attend funeral services or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

