Johnny Doran, 16 Hillview Drive, Abbeyfeale

Johnny, son of the late Patrick and Ellen, brother of the late Stevie, is very sadly missed by his brothers Paddy & Tom, sisters Helen and Theresa, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

A private family funeral will take place for immediate family. Requiem mass will take place on Saturday in the Church of the Assumption, Abbeyfeale at 11am and will be live steamed on www.churchservices.tv/abbeyfealeparish

For those who would like to pay their respects by means of standing in a guard of honour the funeral cortege will depart the Church of the Assumption, Abbeyfeale on Saturday at 12pm en route to Réilig Íde Naofa, Abbeyfeale.

