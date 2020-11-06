Johnny Curran, Castlequin, Caherciveen.

A private funeral mass will take place on Monday in the Daniel O’Connell Memorial Church, Caherciveen at 11am. Mass will be livestreamed on www.churchservices.tv/cahersiveen

Burial afterwards in Killavarnogue Cemetery. Enquiries to Daly’s Funeral Directors, Caherciveen.

