Johnnie Wall to replace Norma Foley on Kerry County Council

Former Tralee town Councillor Johnnie Wall is to replace Deputy Norma Foley on Kerry County Council.

Deputy Foley will vacate her seat on the council, following her election to the 33rd Dáil earlier this month.

Mr Wall will be formally co-opted to the Council at a special meeting tomorrow morning along with Sinn Féin’s Deirdre Ferris who’s been selected to replace Deputy Pa Daly.

Mr Foley was first elected to Tralee Urban District Council in 1985 and twice served as chairman of the Council.

He also served as Mayor of Tralee in 2002 and 2004.

Following a five-year break from politics, Mr Wall said he’s delighted to be back and looks forward to representing the best interests of Tralee.