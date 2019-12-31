John Young , Walpole, Boston, U.S.A. & late of Ballinorig, Causeway.

Reposing at Gormley Funeral Home, Roxbury, Boston on Thursday (Jan 2nd), from 4pm – 8pm.  Requiem Mass will take place on Friday (Jan 3rd),  at 10am in Roxbury Church, Boston.  Memorial Mass will take place at a later date in the Sacred Heart Church Kilmoyley.  Enquiries to Casey’s Undertakers Causeway.

