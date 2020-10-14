John Ward of Ballaugh, Abbeyfeale

Funeral cortege for John Ward will depart Ballaugh on Friday at 10am and travel via New Street to the Church of the Assumption, Abbeyfeale followed by Requiem Mass at 11am. Mass will be live streamed on www.churchservices.tv/abbeyfealeparish

For those who would like to pay their respects by means of standing in a guard of honour the funeral cortege will depart the Church of the Assumption at 12noon on route to Relig Ide Naofa, Abbeyfeale.

Donations if desired, to Friends of Cork University Hospital and the National Air Ambulance Service.

John is very sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, daughter Ann and her husband Seamus Murphy, sons Lar, John, Denis, Mikey and their partners, adored grand-daughter Ciara, brother Martin, sisters Biddy and Chris, (John is predeceased by his brothers Pats, Larry, Jer, David and his sister Peggy), mother-in-law Margaret, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 25 people, immediate family and close friends, may attend funeral services or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

